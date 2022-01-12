UrduPoint.com

China's Civil Aviation Industry Becomes "smarter"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

China's civil aviation industry becomes "smarter"

BEINING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :China's civil aviation industry has become smarter thanks to continuous efforts in injecting new-generation digital technologies and management modes into the sector.

In 2021, major progress was achieved in building a smart civil aviation industry in fields such as airport management and aircraft inflight connectivity, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

By the end of 2021, 66 airports nationwide were capable of providing facial recognition service, showed data from the CAAC.

Meanwhile, 234 airports could serve their passengers with a "paperless" journey by introducing e-boarding and e-security checks, allowing passengers to travel with only their identification cards and eliminating the need for conventional paper boarding tickets.

China has also launched an "easy security check" service, which provides safer and more efficient security check measures, at major airports with an annual passenger throughput of more than 10 million.

By the end of 2021, 842 aircraft in China's civil aviation fleet were capable of providing inflight Wi-Fi service.

Related Topics

China Progress From Industry Million Airport

Recent Stories

Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smuggler ..

Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smugglers

4 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Six killed in car bombing in Somali capital: secur ..

Six killed in car bombing in Somali capital: security official, witnesses

4 minutes ago
 French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killin ..

French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killing of British family

4 minutes ago
 Eight injured in cylinder blast

Eight injured in cylinder blast

4 minutes ago
 China sees growing number of invention patents

China sees growing number of invention patents

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.