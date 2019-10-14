UrduPoint.com
China's Civil Service To Open 24,000 Vacancies In Annual Intake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:30 PM

China's civil service to open 24,000 vacancies in annual intake

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :China plans to recruit about 24,000 civil servants to work for 86 central agencies and 23 institutions directly attached to them in the 2020 civil servant intake, the State Administration of Civil Service said Monday.

The recruitment, the first after the country's civil servant law was revised, sees more vacancies than the previous year, in which about 14,500 vacancies were on offer.

Application will be from Oct. 15 to 24, with positions to be posted on authorized websites, the administration said.

