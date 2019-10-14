(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :China plans to recruit about 24,000 civil servants to work for 86 central agencies and 23 institutions directly attached to them in the 2020 civil servant intake, the State Administration of Civil Service said Monday.

The recruitment, the first after the country's civil servant law was revised, sees more vacancies than the previous year, in which about 14,500 vacancies were on offer.

Application will be from Oct. 15 to 24, with positions to be posted on authorized websites, the administration said.