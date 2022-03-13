UrduPoint.com

China's Coal Output Grows To Stabilize Market Supply

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2022 | 05:40 PM

China's coal output grows to stabilize market supply

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:China's coal market has seen growth in output since late February amid the country's efforts to stabilize production and ensure supply, the top economic planner said.

The country's daily output of coal has maintained more than 12 million tonnes since late February, up 10 percent year on year, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

Daily output of Shanxi Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Shaanxi Province came in at over 9 million tonnes, the commission said, noting that high output has driven the coal supply to further increase.

The coal storage in China's power plants stood at 149 million tonnes, adding over 30 million tonnes from a year ago, the data showed.

Amid improv

