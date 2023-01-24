BEIJING, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) --:China's raw coal output posted stable expansion in December 2022, official data showed.

The country produced 400 million tonnes of raw coal in December, up 2.4 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The growth rate was 0.7 percentage points lower than that of November, the bureau said.

In 2022, the raw coal output was 9 percent higher than a year earlier at 4.5 billion tonnes, said the bureau.