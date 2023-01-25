UrduPoint.com

China's Coal Output Increases In December 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 09:10 AM

China's coal output increases in December 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) --:China's raw coal output posted stable expansion in December 2022, official data showed.

The country produced 400 million tonnes of raw coal in December, up 2.4 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The growth rate was 0.7 percentage points lower than that of November, the bureau said.

In 2022, the raw coal output was 9 percent higher than a year earlier at 4.5 billion tonnes, said the bureau.

