UrduPoint.com

China's Coal-rich Province Plans To Promote Intelligent Coal Mines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

China's coal-rich province plans to promote intelligent coal mines

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :North China's coal-rich province Shanxi recently rolled out a plan to promote the development of intelligent coal mines and internet platforms for the coal industry.

The plan includes building various digital platforms, cultivating talent, conducting research in key technologies and core equipment, increasing favorable financial policies and advancing the development of coal information industry clusters.

The province will unify the overall construction design of intelligent coal mines, specify data standards and communication interfaces, and build intelligent systems in coal mines based on local conditions, according to the plan.

The country's largest coal-producing region, Shanxi saw raw coal output hit 444 million tonnes in the January-April period, according to the provincial statistics bureau.

Related Topics

Internet China Industry Million

Recent Stories

ICESCO’s Sharjah office announces new strategy

ICESCO’s Sharjah office announces new strategy

9 minutes ago
 25 government communication experts participate in ..

25 government communication experts participate in integrated training programme ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation D ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation Department

24 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ com ..

ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ competition

25 minutes ago
 Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affec ..

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affectees of Sindh and Balochistan ..

56 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism ..

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism about World Cup

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.