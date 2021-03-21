UrduPoint.com
China's Coals Output Edges Up In First Two Months

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:00 PM

China's coals output edges up in first two months

CHINA's, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :China's raw coal output rose 25 percent year on year to 620 million tonnes in the first two months of 2021, official data showed.

The Jan.-Feb. figure represents a 17.1-percent growth compared with the level in the same period of 2019, as well as annual average growth of 8.

2 percent over the past two years, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The country imported 41.13 million tonnes of coal in the first two months, down 39.5 percent year on year, NBS data showed.

