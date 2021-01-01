UrduPoint.com
China's Coast Guard Further Cracks Down On Maritime Crime

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:20 PM

BEIJING, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The China Coast Guard (CCG) handled 774 criminal cases in 2020, up by 14 percent year on year, fighting maritime crime including drug trafficking, smuggling, and illegal immigration by sea.

The CCG handled 1,046 smuggling cases of various types.

They seized 42,000 tonnes of refined oil, 34,000 tonnes of frozen goods, and 65,000 boxes of cigarettes, with a total value of 8.9 billion Yuan (about 1.36 billion U.S. Dollars).

The CCG also increased law enforcement and cooperation with related authorities to thwart illegal sand mining, fishing, and dumping.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

