UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Coastal Areas Face Increasing Risks From Rising Sea Levels

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:50 PM

China's coastal areas face increasing risks from rising sea levels

BEIJING, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :China's coastal areas face increasing risks as sea levels along the country's coast have continued to rise at an accelerated pace in the past 40 years, according to an official report.

It is expected that the sea level along China's coast will rise by 55 to 170 mm in the next 30 years, said a bulletin released by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

From 1980 to 2020, the sea levels along the country's coast rose at a rate of 3.4 mm per year with fluctuations, the report noted, adding that the rise was above the global average in the same period.

In 2020, the sea levels along China's coast were 73 mm higher than that of the normal years, the third-highest since 1980, said the bulletin.

China should protect its coasts based on the ecological concept and comprehensively improve the adaptability of rising sea levels, the report added.

Related Topics

China Same 2020 Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Court extends till May 19 Jahangir Tareen, his son ..

51 minutes ago

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh to win Test series

5 minutes ago

100 wheat bags seized in faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Dodgers explode for two grand slams, 16 runs to ro ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh Police report 18 new COVID-19 patients in se ..

5 minutes ago

New Zealand trade minister looks forward to NZ-Chi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.