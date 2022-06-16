UrduPoint.com

China's Coastal Bulk Freight Index Down In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

China's coastal bulk freight index down in May

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :China's coastal bulk freight market saw a decline in overall demand in May, data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE) showed.

On a monthly basis, the composite index for coastal bulk freight, which measures transportation costs in the coastal shipping market, dropped 2 percent to 1,099.62.

The sub-index for coal saw the most notable decrease at 2.

9 percent, followed by that for metal ore. The sub in-dices for grain and refined oil both edged up 0.4 percent, while that for crude oil remained flat from one month earlier, according to the exchange.

In 2021, the composite index for coastal bulk freight averaged 1,299.35, SSE data showed. The SSE initiated the index in 2001 under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport to fully reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.

Related Topics

Exchange China Oil Shanghai May Market From

Recent Stories

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

45 minutes ago
 Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

2 hours ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

3 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

5 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.