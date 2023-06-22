Open Menu

China's Coastal Bulk Freight Index Down In May

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) --:China's coastal bulk freight index declined in May, data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE) showed.

On a monthly basis, the composite index for coastal bulk freight, which measures transportation costs in the coastal shipping market, fell 8.6 percent to 1,003.14, according to the SSE.

In the period, the sub-index for coal logged the biggest decline of 11.8 percent from April, followed by that for grain and metal ore, which dropped 11.5 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively, according to the data.

The sub-index for refined oil decreased by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month, while that for crude oil remained flat month on month, the data revealed.

