Open Menu

China's Commerce Ministry Comments On U.S. Administrative Order On Outbound Investment Review

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

China's commerce ministry comments on U.S. administrative order on outbound investment review

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Thursday made remarks on the U.S. administrative order of reviewing U.S. companies' investments going abroad.

The United States imposing limits on its own companies investing abroad is an act of decoupling and severing industrial and supply chains under the guise of de-risking in the investment sector, a spokesperson with the MOC said.

The act gravely deviates from the principles of market economy and fair competition advocated by the United States, affects the normal business decisions of enterprises, undermines the international economic and trade order, and seriously disrupts the security of global industrial and supply chains.

China is seriously concerned about it and reserves the right to take measures, according to the spokesperson.

"We hope that the U.S. side will respect the laws of market economy and the principle of fair competition, refrain from artificially impeding global economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, as well as setting obstacles for the recovery of world economic growth," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

World Business United States Market Commerce From

Recent Stories

Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation wi ..

Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation with Brazil&#039;s indigenous le ..

15 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, ALSAYER partner to expand lubricants o ..

ENOC Group, ALSAYER partner to expand lubricants offering in Kuwait

15 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise in ..

General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise induction session for ATLG 5.0 i ..

1 hour ago
 ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK ..

ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK Commercial Real Estate financ ..

1 hour ago
 Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; ..

Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; with stable outlook for fifth ..

1 hour ago
 MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of leg ..

MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of legislation, quality infrastructu ..

2 hours ago
Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, ..

Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, interactive workshops in Augu ..

2 hours ago
 US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms ..

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms it false

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thaila ..

OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thailand

4 hours ago
 Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sist ..

Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sisters

4 hours ago
 realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pak ..

Realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pakistan by 2024

4 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source o ..

Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source of alleged cipher published by ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous