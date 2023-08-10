BEIJING, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Thursday made remarks on the U.S. administrative order of reviewing U.S. companies' investments going abroad.

The United States imposing limits on its own companies investing abroad is an act of decoupling and severing industrial and supply chains under the guise of de-risking in the investment sector, a spokesperson with the MOC said.

The act gravely deviates from the principles of market economy and fair competition advocated by the United States, affects the normal business decisions of enterprises, undermines the international economic and trade order, and seriously disrupts the security of global industrial and supply chains.

China is seriously concerned about it and reserves the right to take measures, according to the spokesperson.

"We hope that the U.S. side will respect the laws of market economy and the principle of fair competition, refrain from artificially impeding global economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, as well as setting obstacles for the recovery of world economic growth," the spokesperson said.