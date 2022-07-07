(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) APP):China's foreign trade growth will remain relatively high in June, following 8.3-percent year on year growth in the first five months, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

According to the ministry's research among businesses, China's trade faces increasing uncertainties in the second half of the year and the situation will remain complex and grim, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference.

Despite the challenges, however, the long-term positive fundamentals in trade remain unchanged due to a solid foundation, she said.

The country's multiple supportive policies will further boost the vitality of businesses, while new energy and other sectors, which have shown a sound growth momentum, will further contribute to trade growth in the second half of the year, she said.

The ministry will help businesses cut costs and boost innovation amid the country's efforts to upgrade trade, she said.