UrduPoint.com

China's Commercial Vehicle Production, Sales Surge In February

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

China's commercial vehicle production, sales surge in February

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) --:China's commercial vehicle industry logged a strong recovery in February 2023, with output and sales soaring from January, industry data showed.

A total of 317,000 commercial vehicles were produced last month, surging 61 percent month on month and up 13.

5 percent from the same period of 2022, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

Some 324,000 commercial vehicles were sold in China during the same period, up 79.4 percent monthly and 29.1 percent yearly.

In breakdown, sales of trucks rose 27.7 percent from the same period last year to 290,000 units, while 33,000 coaches were sold, jumping 43.1 percent year on year.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Vehicle Same January February From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Ve ..

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Vertical takeoff and landing air ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co- ..

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co-existence

1 hour ago
 Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable ..

Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable finance and adaptation-relate ..

1 hour ago
 Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

1 hour ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

1 hour ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.