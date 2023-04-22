BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) --:China's commercial vehicle industry logged a strong recovery in March 2023, with output and sales surging from February, industry data showed.

A total of 434,000 commercial vehicles were produced last month, surging 37.1 percent month on month and up 20.

4 percent from the same period of 2022, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

Some 434,000 commercial vehicles were sold in China during the same period, up 34.2 percent monthly and 17.4 percent yearly.

The commercial vehicle market has shown signs of recovery as the economy rebounds gradually, more infrastructure projects kick off and exports continue to perform well, it said.