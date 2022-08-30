(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :China's ruling Communist Party will begin its 20th Party Congress on October 16 in Beijing, state media reported Tuesday, a landmark meeting at which Xi Jinping is expected to be reinstated as president for an unprecedented third term.

Taking place every five years, the momentous political event will also unveil a new top leadership line-up as Xi consolidates his grip on the party and his position as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.

The congress will be an "extremely important conference held at a critical moment when the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey of building a modern socialist country", according to a readout from broadcaster CCTV of a Monday meeting of the 25-member Politburo, China's top leadership body.

Preparatory work for the meeting is "progressing smoothly", CCTV said.