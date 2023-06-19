BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :-- The Communist Youth League of China convened its 19th national congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday.

Leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state, including Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, attended the opening to extend their congratulations.

Cai Qi delivered an address on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

President Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, as well as other leaders were greeted by enthusiastic applause when they arrived ahead of the opening.