UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Consumer Finance Firms Report Growing Client Base

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

China's consumer finance firms report growing client base

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :China's consumer finance firms reported a steady expansion in their client base as small-sum and convenient loans continued to gain popularity, according to an industry report.

By the end of June, China had 26 consumer finance firms serving some 140 million clients, up from 24 companies serving 100 million in September last year, according to a report released by the China Banking Association (CBA).

In the reporting period, the total assets of China's consumer finance firms stood at about 486.2 billion Yuan (about 70.35 billion U.S. Dollars), with outstanding loans reaching 468.6 billion yuan, said the report.

Consumer finance companies refer to non-banking financial institutions approved by the regulator to offer consumer loans to individuals.

They are not allowed to absorb public deposits.

The report said it expects demand for consumer finance to increase rapidly after the epidemic tapers off, as pent-up consumption demand gradually recovers, while young consumers, the major client group of consumer finance services, are hit particularly hard by the virus in terms of employment and income.

Meanwhile, Chinese consumer finance companies are strengthening efforts to contain financial risks via ways such as tightening the standards of non-performing loans and raising the industry's average provision coverage ratio, according to the CBA.

The average non-performing loan ratio for Chinese consumer finance firms was 2.63 percent in 2019, slightly lower than the 2018 level, said the report.

Related Topics

Loan China Young June September 2018 2019 From Industry Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Economic capital of Pakistan is in a shamble: Mian ..

3 minutes ago

Costa Rica reviews UAE’s experience tackling COV ..

7 minutes ago

“Don’t’ compare PTI’s two-years performanc ..

9 minutes ago

With Unrivalled, Affordable Performance the New HU ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme marks its 25 ..

22 minutes ago

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.