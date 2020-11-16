UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Consumer Spending Picks Up In October

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:40 AM

China's consumer spending picks up in October

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :China's retail sales continued a general recovery in October, official data showed Monday, on the back of a national holiday and policies aimed at boosting spending.

Although China has largely brought the coronavirus under control, spending has been slower to recover as the world still grapples with the impact of the pandemic.

Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday that retail sales in the world's second-largest economy had risen 4.3 percent on-year last month.

At a press briefing, spokesman Fu Linghui said the pandemic "has dealt a second blow to countries" including the United States and those in Europe, and that global recovery had "further stalled" as a result.

"The domestic economy is still in recovery, with multiple challenges to be conquered before a full recovery," Fu said.

The figure is lower than the five percent growth expected by analysts polled by Bloomberg, but still continued an upward trend as spenders gradually began to open their wallets again, particularly around the October 1 national holiday.

A recent report by financial services firm Nomura predicted that retail growth was likely to continue due to a relaxation of social distancing measures and "moderate policy measures to boost consumption".

Among these, the firm said, was a "national pro-consumption campaign" in September and October, which may have played a role in boosting retail sales.

Industrial production growth in October remained the same as the month before, but continued to rise more than expected at 6.9 percent, according to the NBS.

Capital Economics, a consultancy, said last week that economic activity had picked up "on all fronts" in the third quarter, supported by strong foreign and domestic demand.

The urban unemployment rate -- a key concern with a large number of graduates entering the market this year after the pandemic hit -- also fell to 5.3 percent in October.

Related Topics

World Europe China Same United States May September October Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

ADDED allows non-citizens to obtain Freelancer lic ..

11 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green

12 hours ago

Dubai Economy sees 14,274 consumer complaints in Q ..

12 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed inaugurates new Al Ain Autism Cen ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Armenia discuss re ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.