UrduPoint.com

China's Consumption Recovery Off To A Strong Start In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

China's consumption recovery off to a strong start in 2023

BEIJING, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :China's consumption sector posted a strong recovery in early 2023, with the high-end and mid to high-end discretionary service sectors performing impressively, according to a report from Fitch Ratings.

China's offline consumer service sectors, including tourism, movies and catering, that were hit severely by the COVID-19 epidemic, saw a strong rebound in demand during the Spring Festival holiday, it said.

Domestic tourist trips recovered to around 90 percent of the 2019 level, while tourism spending was at 73 percent due to ticket discounts.

China's box office achieved the second-highest take on record, and the number of cinema visits was only slightly below the 2019 level, said Fitch Ratings. Catering dine-in consumption grew by 15.4 percent year on year during the holiday, with average restaurant spending up by 10.8 percent, Fitch Ratings revealed, citing data from the Ministry of Commerce.

Fitch Ratings expected domestic demand for catering, tourism, beauty services, and cultural and entertainment activities to recover steadily in 2023.

Related Topics

Film And Movies 2019 Commerce From

Recent Stories

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tom ..

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free night’s s ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free night’s stay at Fairmont The Palm

12 minutes ago
 Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Fo ..

Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Foreign Ministers Kicks Off

12 minutes ago
 Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Ca ..

Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Cameras of vivo V25 5G and V25e

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks toda ..

Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks today in Islamabad

23 minutes ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military ex ..

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military exercise continuing in UAE

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.