China's Courier Sector Continues To Grow In November

Sat 04th December 2021 | 02:10 PM

BEIJING, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :China's courier sector continued to expand last month, a monthly industry index has shown.

The China express delivery development index stood at 334.8 in November, up 7.1 percent year on year, the State Post Bureau said.

The volume of parcels delivered in the first 11 months of the year hit a record high, exceeding 90 billion, it said.

The express delivery business volume is expected to grow 15 percent year on year in December, according to the bureau.

