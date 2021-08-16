UrduPoint.com

China's Courier Sector Expands In July

Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

China's courier sector expands in July

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :China's courier sector witnessed an expansion in July, the industry's monthly index showed.

The China express delivery development index stood at 316.2 in July, up 11.1 percent year on year, the State Post Bureau said.

The sub-index for development scale stood at 343.8, up 26.

2 percent year on year, while the sub-index for service quality stood at 483.3, up 5.6 percent year on year.

The express delivery volume is expected to grow 28 percent in August, forecast the bureau.

Compiled on the basis of data from major logistics firms' operating delivery services, the development index reflects the overall business activities and trends in the country's courier sector.

