BEIJING, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :-- China's courier sector saw its delivery volume exceed 100 billion parcels seven days earlier than in 2021 amid a continued expansion of the courier business, according to the State Post Bureau.

Due to the rapid development of various e-commerce platforms, more farming produce is being delivered throughout China, and the courier market is seeing a growth acceleration in the central and western regions of the country, said Xu Liangfeng, an official with the bureau.

The bureau said it will promote the delivery services in rural areas by establishing more delivery stations.