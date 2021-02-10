UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's CPI Down 0.3 Pct In January

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

China's CPI down 0.3 pct in January

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, declined 0.3 percent year on year in January, compared with a 0.2-percent increase in December last year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.

The CPI edged up 1 percent on a monthly basis, expanding 0.3 percentage points from a month earlier.

Food prices increased 1.6 percent year on year last month, up 0.4 percentage points from December and contributing about 0.3 percentage points to the CPI increase, said Dong Lijuan, a senior statistician with the NBS.

China saw a CPI hike in January 2020, which was mainly driven by the effect of the Spring Festival holiday.

Dong said the relatively high base was the main factor that dragged the country's CPI into negative territory last month.

In breakdown, prices of vegetables climbed 10.9 percent in January from a year earlier, while those of pork, chicken and duck declined 3.9 percent, 10.7 percent and 6.8 percent year on year, respectively.

Wednesday's data also showed China's producer prices, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, rose 0.3 percent year on year in January.

Related Topics

China Price January December 2020 From

Recent Stories

ITP launches online appointment system for license ..

3 minutes ago

Railways resolves 9,000 complaints in last ten day ..

3 minutes ago

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

3 minutes ago

Philippines logs 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, 114 mor ..

5 minutes ago

Oscar shortlists for nine categories released

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.