China's CPI Up 2.1 Pct In October
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 09:00 AM
BEIJING, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.1 percent year on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.
