BEIJING, Nov. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) --:China's crude oil output posted faster expansion in October, official data showed.

The output totaled 17.22 million tonnes in October, rising 2.5 percent year on year and 1.

1 percentage points higher than that of September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Last month, China imported 43.14 million tonnes of crude oil, climbing 14.1 percent year on year and reversing the 1.6-percent decline in September.