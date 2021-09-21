UrduPoint.com

China's Crude Oil Output Up 2.3 Pct In August

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:00 PM

China's crude oil output up 2.3 pct in August

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :China's crude oil output rose 2.3 percent year on year to 17.03 million tonnes in August, official data showed.

The August output grew 4.7 percent from the 2019 level. The daily oil output last month stood at 549,000 tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first eight months, the country's crude oil output came in at 133.22 million tonnes, an increase of 2.4 percent from a year earlier.

As one of the world's largest oil buyers, China imported 44.53 million tonnes of crude oil in August, down 6.2 percent year on year.

The crude oil imports dropped 5.7 percent year on year in the Jan.-Aug. period to 346.36 million tonnes, the NBS data showed.

Related Topics

World China Oil August 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get re ..

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get ready for next general elections

5 minutes ago
 GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce ..

GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce barriers and opportunities in ..

20 minutes ago
 UK Investigating Leakage of Afghan Interpreters' D ..

UK Investigating Leakage of Afghan Interpreters' Details on Email - Ministry of ..

5 minutes ago
 Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 The race to vaccinate: why Africa is struggling to ..

The race to vaccinate: why Africa is struggling to get Covid jabs

5 minutes ago
 Enough evidence to charge third Russian over 2018 ..

Enough evidence to charge third Russian over 2018 Novichok attack: UK police

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.