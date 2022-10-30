BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :China's crude oil output maintained steady expansion in the first nine months of the year, official data showed.

The output totaled 153.75 million tonnes from January to September, rising 3 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In September alone, China's crude oil output amounted to 16.81 million tonnes, climbing 1.4 percent from a year ago and reversing the 0.2 percent decline in August.