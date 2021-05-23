UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Crude Oil Output Up 3.4 Pct In April

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 03:30 PM

China's crude oil output up 3.4 pct in April

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :China's crude oil output rose 3.4 percent year on year to 16.41 million tonnes in April, official data shows.

The April output represents a 4.3 percent increase from the level seen in the same period of 2019, putting the annual average growth of the past two years at 2.

1 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the first four months, China's oil output grew 1.9 percent year on year to 65.63 million tonnes.

As one of the world's largest oil buyers, China imported 40.36 million tonnes of crude oil last month, down 0.2 percent year on year.

A total of 57.9 million tonnes of crude oil was processed in April, rising 7.5 percent from a year earlier.

Related Topics

World China Oil Same April 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed praises Egyptian efforts to achi ..

14 minutes ago

Finance Ministry, Dubai SME to further support ent ..

2 hours ago

Arada awards AED180 million contract to build &#03 ..

2 hours ago

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

UAE announces offer to host COP 28

3 hours ago

India reports 240,842 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.