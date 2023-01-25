BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :China's crude oil output posted expansion in December 2022, official data showed.

The output totaled 16.87 million tonnes in December, rising 2.5 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

For the whole year of 2022, the crude oil output reached 204.67 million tonnes, up 2.9 percent year on year, NBS data showed. Last month, China imported 48.07 million tonnes of crude oil, climbing 4.2 percent year on year.