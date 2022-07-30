UrduPoint.com

China's Cultural Industry Sustains Steady Growth In H1

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2022 | 04:20 PM

China's cultural industry sustains steady growth in H1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :China's cultural sector saw steady growth in the first half of the year, with new business model gaining steam, official data showed Saturday.

The combined operating revenues of major companies in the sector amounted to about 5.61 trillion Yuan (about 831.2 billion U.S. Dollars) during the period, up 0.3 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Among the cultural industry's sub-sectors, the revenue of new cultural formats featuring the integration of cultural content and digital technology rose 2.9 percent year on year to nearly 2 trillion yuan in the first six months.

During the period, digital publishing and the manufacturing sector of wearable intelligent cultural devices saw their operating revenues jump 26 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively, compared with a year ago, the data showed.

The country's central region led the growth, with the revenue of the sector expanding 8 percent year on year to 828.9 billion yuan, accounting for 14.8 percent of the country's total revenue of the sector, according to the NBS.

The NBS data came from a survey of cultural companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan or those meeting other standards set by the NBS.

