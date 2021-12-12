BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :China's daily crude steel output continued to decline in late November amid the country's efforts to control the production and energy cost of the sector.

Major steel mills in China saw their average daily output of crude steel stand at around 1.72 million tonnes in late November, shrinking 18.46 percent year on year, according to the China Iron and Steel Association.

Throughout November, China's major steel producers registered an 18.25 percent fall year on year in daily crude steel production, the association said.

As part of the green shift by its energy-intensive steel industry, China has vowed to shrink its crude steel output in 2021 from a year earlier.

In 2020, crude steel output rose by 5.2 percent year on year to exceed 1.05 billion tonnes, according to the association.