BEIJING, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) --:China's major steel mills saw their average daily output of crude steel grow 0.51 percent in early January from that recorded in late December 2022, industrial data showed.

The daily crude steel output stood at 1.

93 million tonnes in early January, according to the China Iron and Steel Association.

Major steel producers churned out a total of 19.26 million tonnes of crude steel in the period, the data showed.