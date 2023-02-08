BEIJING,, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Immigration authorities across China handled 676,000 exits and entries, hitting a record high since the COVID-19 outbreak, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said Tuesday.

NIA statistics showed that Monday's figure jumped by 124.

2 percent from the average daily entry and exit trips before China downgraded its COVID-19 management on Jan. 8, and accounted for nearly 37 percent of the pre-COVID-19 level.

Land ports with Hong Kong and Macao saw 568,000 entries and exits on Monday, accounting for 84 percent of the daily total and increasing by 39.2 percent from the previous day.

On Monday, normal travel between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong and Macao was fully resumed.