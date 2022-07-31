(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) --:China's major dairy producers registered output growth in the first half of this year, official data showed.

In the January-June period, major dairy producers saw their output rise 1 percent year on year to nearly 15.

11 million tonnes, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In June alone, dairy production stood at 2.75 million tonnes, increasing by 0.3 percent year on year, the figures showed.

Major dairy producers are companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million Yuan (about 2.97 million U.S. Dollars).