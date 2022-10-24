UrduPoint.com

China's Deep Space Exploration Laboratory Recruits Young Talents

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 03:50 PM

China's deep space exploration laboratory recruits young talents

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :China's deep space exploration laboratory launched campus recruitment, aiming to attract more young talents to devote themselves to the country's deep space exploration, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

Co-established by the CNSA, Anhui Province, and the University of Science and Technology of China, the laboratory is headquartered in Hefei, the capital city of Anhui. It started operation in June this year.

The recruitment is mainly for graduates of 2023. A total of 36 posts in computing, automation, aircraft, and artificial intelligence are open for majors such as space science, aerospace science and technology, aircraft design, computing, artificial intelligence and automation, among others.

Since its establishment, the laboratory has carried out science and technology research focusing on major national projects in deep space exploration, including lunar and Mars exploration.

