BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Upon invitation, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Li Shangfu will attend the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in New Delhi, India, from April 27 to 28, according to a written statement released by China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Tuesday.

During the meeting, General Li will address the conference and meet with the heads of delegations from relevant countries to communicate and exchange views on the issues of international and regional situations as well as defense and security cooperation.