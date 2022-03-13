UrduPoint.com

China`s Delivery Of J-10CEs To Pakistan Has Ternary Significance: Cheng Xizhong

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The official commissioning of China's new generation main battle aircraft into the Pakistan Air Force is another major milestone in the development of defense cooperation between China and Pakistan, and reflects more the iron-clad friendship between the two brotherly countries, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Sunday.

In the point of view of Prof. Cheng, who is also former Defense Attache in South Asian countries, China`s delivery of the J-10CEs to the Pakistan Air Force is of unprecedented significance, which has aroused regional and international attention.

He specified that first, the J-10CE, an all-weather, single-engine, single-seat, multirole, fourth-plus generation jet, is the most advanced fighter independently developed by China with both technology and tactics at the leading level in the world. The decision to share with Pakistan shows China's high level of trust for Pakistan and is a concrete embodiment of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between China and Pakistan.

Prof. Cheng continued that second, China is happy to see that Pakistan not only continuously strengthens its comprehensive national strength by taking the path of sustainable development, but also substantially enhances its military strength through China-Pakistan defense cooperation, which is conducive to establishing strategic balance at the regional level, so as to effectively maintain regional peace and stability.

He said that third, Pakistan`s introduction of the most advanced weaponry such as the J-10CE from China, because China does not attach any conditions, greatly enhances the independent ability of Pakistan's armed forces. Once these weapons are used in a real war, relevant technologies and spare parts can be effectively guaranteed without being under the control of others.

Finally, I would like to say that the delivery of the J-10CEs to the Pakistan Air Force also reflects China's position of strength and national confidence, he added.

