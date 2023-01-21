UrduPoint.com

China's Development Path Is An Inspiration For Africa: Expert

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

China's development path is an inspiration for Africa: expert

KIGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :China's development achieved through meticulous planning, the right mindset, and good leadership policies is an inspiration to Africa as the continent gears toward economic development and improved living standards of the population, an expert on China-Africa relations has said.

Gerald Mbanda, researcher and publisher on China and Africa made the remarks earlier this week while speaking at a seminar on the implications of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for Rwanda in the Rwandan capital city, Kigali.

"Africa's development will be on the right path following the footsteps of how China did it and is still doing it.

China and Africa together are walking toward a shared future," Mbanda said.

According to him, the western world has exploited Africa through the extraction of the continent's agricultural raw materials, and minerals and deliberate refusal of technology transfer of industries to Africa.

"Africa lost in a westernized form of democracy whereby elections of new leaders are held every five years and the opposition has to oppose the ruling government even if there is nothing to oppose," Mbanda said.

He pointed out that Africa could learn from China's development path which has propelled the country into a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology China Democracy Kigali Rwanda Congress All From Government Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

44 minutes ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

44 minutes ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

49 minutes ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

49 minutes ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

55 minutes ago
 Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence ..

Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence If Referendum Held Now - Poll

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.