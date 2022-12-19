UrduPoint.com

China's Development Tremendously Benefits ASEAN: Cambodian PM

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 12:00 PM

China's development tremendously benefits ASEAN: Cambodian PM

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said here on Monday that China's miraculous development has greatly benefited the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) socio-economic development.

Speaking after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Malaysia-based Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific for his contribution to enhancing ASEAN-China relations, Hun Sen said ASEAN-China cooperation has grown steadily over the past three decades and that China is a key supporter for ASEAN's centrality and unity.

"The development of China is a miraculous achievement, which has not only benefited the Chinese people, but also delivered numerous positive benefits to ASEAN and Cambodia in terms of economic, social, and geo-political dimensions," he said.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

ASEAN and China established dialogue relations in 1991.

Hun Sen said the ASEAN-China cooperation has been opening a new chapter through the implementation of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the establishment of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area.

"These will further contribute to enhancing relations and cooperations between the two regions with greater potential and dynamism," he said.

The ASEAN-China close cooperation was essential to promoting peace, stability, and development in the entire region and world, he said, adding that the two sides must work together to further promote regional cooperation that is open, transparent, inclusive, complementary and mutually beneficial.

"For instance, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is one of the excellent role models for trading system, and reflects the genuine commitment to strengthening regional cooperation," Hun Sen said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Thailand China Hun Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam From Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

27 minutes ago
 PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.