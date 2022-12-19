PHNOM PENH, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said here on Monday that China's miraculous development has greatly benefited the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) socio-economic development.

Speaking after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Malaysia-based Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific for his contribution to enhancing ASEAN-China relations, Hun Sen said ASEAN-China cooperation has grown steadily over the past three decades and that China is a key supporter for ASEAN's centrality and unity.

"The development of China is a miraculous achievement, which has not only benefited the Chinese people, but also delivered numerous positive benefits to ASEAN and Cambodia in terms of economic, social, and geo-political dimensions," he said.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

ASEAN and China established dialogue relations in 1991.

Hun Sen said the ASEAN-China cooperation has been opening a new chapter through the implementation of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the establishment of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area.

"These will further contribute to enhancing relations and cooperations between the two regions with greater potential and dynamism," he said.

The ASEAN-China close cooperation was essential to promoting peace, stability, and development in the entire region and world, he said, adding that the two sides must work together to further promote regional cooperation that is open, transparent, inclusive, complementary and mutually beneficial.

"For instance, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is one of the excellent role models for trading system, and reflects the genuine commitment to strengthening regional cooperation," Hun Sen said.