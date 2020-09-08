BEIJING, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :China's digital trade with countries along the Belt and Road has maintained strong momentum in recent years, as the sector continues to hold huge potential, according to a report released Tuesday.

The report, jointly issued by the Publishing House of Electronics Industry, China academy of Industrial internet and the Chinese Institute of Electronics, reviews China's digital trade with over 30 countries along the Belt and Road.

It takes into account six indices, namely digital trade ties, potential, foundation, environment, risks and levels, to evaluate the development and potential of trade with these countries.

Seven of the top 10 countries in terms of the comprehensive index are from Asia, with five of them being ASEAN countries.

The indices for India, Israel, Iran and Serbia have maintained an upward trend for five consecutive years, while that for Singapore and Turkey registered an annual growth of 19 percent and 11 percent respectively in 2018.

"Under the current scenario of the epidemic, digital trade is playing an increasingly important role. Developing digital trade will help countries along the Belt and Road to deepen ties and achieve win-win development," said Long Yongtu, a consultant with China Association of Trade in Services.

The report was released during the ongoing 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing.