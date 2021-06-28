UrduPoint.com
China's Diplomacy In The New Era Website Launched

Mon 28th June 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A website dedicated to China's Diplomacy in the New Era was launched in both Chinese and English on Monday.

The website was jointly created by the China internet Information Center (China.org.cn/China.com.cn) under the China International Publishing Group and the China Institute of International Studies (Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Center) with guidance from the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China. The website serves as an official platform to introduce and popularize Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy.

The website focuses on Xi Jinping's important foreign affair activities, remarks, statements and signed articles, as well as literature and studies on Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy since the 18th National Congress of the CPC.

The website also makes Xi Jinping's wide-ranging diplomatic activities come to life through a dynamic online map. Aiming to demonstrate major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, the website constantly provides the latest news and information about China's foreign affairs and diplomatic policies.

Other language versions are planned, and the website can now be reached at this address:http://www.chinadiplomacy.org.cn.

