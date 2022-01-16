BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :China's e-commerce logistics sector reported moderate growth last year, according to an industry survey jointly undertaken by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.

The survey showed that the index tracking e-commerce logistics activities averaged 110.3 points in 2021, up 2.4 percentage points from the previous year and was close to the 2019 average.

The total demand for e-commerce logistics rose relatively fast last year, with the sub-index tracking the total business volume coming in at 126.

6 points, up 3.4 percentage points from 2020.

The business volume in rural areas maintained its growth momentum, with the sub-index standing at 125.9 points on average in 2021, up 7.6 points from the previous year.

In December last year, the index tracking e-commerce logistics activities stood at 108.8 points, down 0.7 percentage points from that in November.

The survey predicted that e-commerce logistics demand will recover in the near term as the Spring Festival holiday approaches.