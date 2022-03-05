UrduPoint.com

China's E-commerce Logistics Activities Expand In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

China's e-commerce logistics activities expand in February

BEIJING, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) --:China's e-commerce logistics sector posted steady growth in February as the Beijing Winter Olympics boosted demand for consumption, industry data showed.

The index tracking e-commerce logistics activities stood at 108.9 points in the period, up 0.

3 points from January, according to a survey jointly undertaken by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.

Total demand for e-commerce logistics expanded last month in comparison with the same period of past years, with the sub-index tracking total business volume rising 3 points year on year.

The Winter Olympics triggered rapid growth in demand for winter sports clothing and equipment as well as Olympic merchandise, which effectively stimulated demand for e-commerce logistics in February, said the survey.

Related Topics

Sports Business China Beijing Same January February Olympics From Industry

Recent Stories

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

1 hour ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

2 hours ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-mi ..

Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-minute silence before start of m ..

3 hours ago
 FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>