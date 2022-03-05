(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) --:China's e-commerce logistics sector posted steady growth in February as the Beijing Winter Olympics boosted demand for consumption, industry data showed.

The index tracking e-commerce logistics activities stood at 108.9 points in the period, up 0.

3 points from January, according to a survey jointly undertaken by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.

Total demand for e-commerce logistics expanded last month in comparison with the same period of past years, with the sub-index tracking total business volume rising 3 points year on year.

The Winter Olympics triggered rapid growth in demand for winter sports clothing and equipment as well as Olympic merchandise, which effectively stimulated demand for e-commerce logistics in February, said the survey.