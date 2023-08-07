Open Menu

China's E-commerce Logistics Index Edges Up In July

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China's e-commerce logistics index edges up in July

BEIJING,Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :China's e-commerce logistics index, an indicator of logistics operation in the e-commerce sector, stood at 110.9 points in July, up 0.3 points from a month earlier, according to the latest data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

Specifically, the satisfaction rate sub-index stood at 101.2 in July, up 1.

5 points from June, while the logistics timeliness sub-index continued to grow for seven straight months in July, up by 0.3 points compared to June, the data showed.

The sub-index tracking logistics volume in July stood at 121.8 points, a slight decrease of 0.8 points from June. The decrease in July was due to the exit of e-commerce sales promotion activities rolled out in June, a statement from the organization said.

The e-commerce logistics index is compiled based on data from JD.com, a major online retailer in China. The baseline index was set up at 100 points.

