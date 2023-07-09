BEIJING, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's e-commerce logistics index rose for the sixth consecutive month in June 2023, industry data shows.

Last month, the index tracking e-commerce logistics activities went up 1.1 points from the May level to 110.

6 points, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the e-commerce giant JD.com.

Eight out of the nine major sub-indices measuring e-commerce logistics activities in different fields rose last month.

Specifically, the index for e-commerce logistics business volume rose 2.3 points month on month, while that for rural business volume jumped 3.3 points from the previous month, according to the survey.