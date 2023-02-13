UrduPoint.com

China's E-commerce Logistics Sector Logs Rebound In January

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 12:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :China's e-commerce logistics activities registered a steady recovery in January as the country optimized its anti-virus response and consumption boomed during the week-long Spring Festival holiday, industry data showed.

The index tracking e-commerce logistics activities reached 104.6 points, up 1.

8 points from the previous month, bucking the trend of contraction for three consecutive months, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.

Eight out of the nine major sub-indices measuring e-commerce logistics activities in different fields recorded growth last month, with those for business volume and rural business up 2.1 points and 2.6 points, respectively, from a month ago.

The survey projects that the index will continue to rise in February 2023, given the obvious pick-up and sound prospect of the Chinese economy

