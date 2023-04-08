BEIJING, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) --:China's e-commerce logistics activities continued to see sound performance in March, with stable expansion on both demand and supply, industry data showed.

The index tracking e-commerce logistics activities went up 1.1 points from February to 108.

3 points in March, close to its highest point in 2022, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.

Eight out of the nine major sub-indices measuring e-commerce logistics activities in different fields recorded growth last month, with those for business volume and rural business up 1.7 points and 4.4 points, respectively, from February.

The survey predicts that the index will continue to rise in April, noting that demand is expected to continue expanding and great potential exists on the supply side amid the country's strengthening economic recovery.