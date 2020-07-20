UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's E-payments Giant Ant Group Nears Mammoth IPO

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

China's e-payments giant Ant Group nears mammoth IPO

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Ant Group, the online payments giant affiliated to Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba, said Monday it had taken the first steps toward a blockbuster dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong that could be among the biggest in years.

The IPO by Ant Group -- whose Alipay platform dominates the country's thriving e-commerce market -- also would mark a major step forward in a Chinese government initiative to get its big domestic tech companies to list their shares at home instead of abroad.

A company announcement said the shares will be listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and on a Nasdaq-styled tech board called STAR that was set up on the Shanghai Stock Exchange last year.

The announcement did not give any details on the timing or size of the issue, saying only that Ant Group had "commenced the process" for launching an eventual listing.

But the company, based like Alibaba Group in the eastern city of Hangzhou, was valued at around $150 billion in its most recent round of fund-raising.

It is seeking a valuation of at least $200 billion, Bloomberg news agency reported, citing unidentified sources.

The statement quoted Eric Jing, Executive Chairman of Ant Group, as lauding the STAR market for allowing global investors access to companies such as his, and giving Chinese tech titans wider access to world capital markets.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to play a part in this development," Jing said.

"Becoming a public company will enhance transparency to our stakeholders, including customers, business partners, employees, shareholders and regulators." Alibaba itself has been listed in the US since 2014, but last year raised billions more in a second listing in Hong Kong.

And last month Alibaba's Chinese rival JD.com raised almost $4 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong that was the world's second-biggest of the year.

Tech analysts say Ant Group controls more than half of China's huge mobile-payments sector, which it fiercely contests with Chinese rival Tencent.

Ant Group -- spun off from Alibaba years ago -- has expanded recently into lending, wealth management, travel and a range of other services, and this year changed its name to Ant Group from the previously Ant Financial Services Group to reflect it expanded portfolio.

It generated $2 billion in profit in the most recent quarter, Bloomberg said, basing that on calculations made from Alibaba figures.

Ant Group said the listings will allow the company to help drive domestic Chinese consumer demand and "position the company to develop global markets".

Ant Group representatives did not immediately respond to a request for more detail.

Related Topics

World Stock Exchange Business China Company Hangzhou Shanghai Hong Kong Shanghai Stock Exchange Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; a milestone in UAE’s hist ..

56 minutes ago

Electricity tariff should not be increased for Kar ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Cricket Team’s practice for upcoming En ..

1 hour ago

As China counts down to its own Mars mission, I am ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; is a turning point in era o ..

1 hour ago

Update on Amir and Shoaib travel plans

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.