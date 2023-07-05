Open Menu

China's Economic Planner Establishes Communication Mechanism With Private Businesses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

China's economic planner establishes communication mechanism with private businesses

BEIJING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :China's top economic planner said that it has set up a mechanism to facilitate communication with private enterprises.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) recently held a symposium with entrepreneurs, during which in-depth discussions were conducted and policy suggestions were heard.

Heads of five private enterprises, including construction gear maker Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., courier service provider YTO express and AUX Group, attended the meeting.

While analyzing opportunities and challenges brought about by changes in the domestic and international environment, the five entrepreneurs also discussed the difficulties encountered in production and business operations, and offered targeted suggestions to optimize the legal and institutional mechanisms for private businesses.

Zheng Shanjie, head of the NDRC, pledged to continue to leverage the communication mechanism.

The commission will listen to entrepreneurs' opinions, put forward pragmatic and effective policy measures, try its best to help enterprises solve difficulties, and foster a good environment for private enterprises to develop, Zheng said.

Related Topics

Business Turkish Lira Industry Best Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

13 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

13 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

14 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

14 hours ago
Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

14 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

14 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

14 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

14 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

14 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous