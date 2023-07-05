(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :China's top economic planner said that it has set up a mechanism to facilitate communication with private enterprises.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) recently held a symposium with entrepreneurs, during which in-depth discussions were conducted and policy suggestions were heard.

Heads of five private enterprises, including construction gear maker Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., courier service provider YTO express and AUX Group, attended the meeting.

While analyzing opportunities and challenges brought about by changes in the domestic and international environment, the five entrepreneurs also discussed the difficulties encountered in production and business operations, and offered targeted suggestions to optimize the legal and institutional mechanisms for private businesses.

Zheng Shanjie, head of the NDRC, pledged to continue to leverage the communication mechanism.

The commission will listen to entrepreneurs' opinions, put forward pragmatic and effective policy measures, try its best to help enterprises solve difficulties, and foster a good environment for private enterprises to develop, Zheng said.